Mira Rajput Slammed For Keeping Two Maids For Misha & Zain After Criticizing Kareena For Same

Remember the Koffee With Karan episode last season when Mira Rajput made a comment on other actresses treating their kids like puppies by leaving them at home and going out to work. She said that she wanted to give all her attention to her kid and not let any other distraction come in way of it. The lady is now a mother of two. Both Mira and Shahid have been blessed with two beautiful kids, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.

Last year, Mira was caught proclaiming publicly that she wouldn’t want to treat her child like a puppy. Quoting the lady herself, “I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work. Why did I have her? She is not a puppy, you know. I want to be there for her as a mother, seeing her grow up cannot be quantified.” Well, this statement surely got Mira into a lot of trouble at that time and still remember this comment of hers.

Recently, Mira Rajput was spotted with both her kids, Misha and Zain, as she was headed back home. To everyone’s surprise, Mira, a Delhi-based girl now married to the superstar Shahid Kapoor, had not one but two maids to carry her kids along. While one of the maids were taking care of her elder daughter Misha, the other one was seen carrying her young, three-months-old son Zain in her arms. This brought back the memory of Mira’s comment and people slammed and trolled her mercilessly for keeping two maids despite being a housewife and especially, after Criticizing Kareena Kapoor for doing the same. This did not go well with the netizens and she was badly trolled. Have a read.

Coming back to her comment, it was definitely a pinpoint at Kareena Kapoor who started working with a few months of her delivery. After this comment by Mira, who is Kareena’s ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor’s wife, the gorgeous Kareena commented on this controversial thing. Kareena was courteous enough to say, “Yes, I was on my feet a few days after the delivery, but it’s upsetting to have people judge you for it. No one has the right to comment on how I conduct myself or what sort of a mother I am. Everyone seems to have an opinion. Postpartum depression is not a must, right? It’s whimsical to generalise that every woman goes through that phase, almost making it sound like a norm. Every pregnancy and every mother’s journey with her child during those nine months and afterwards is different.”