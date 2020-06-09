Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are definitely one of the most beautiful and stylish couples out there in Bollywood. Despite the huge age gap, they’ve made their relationship so strong and so beautiful that everyone loves and adores them. Now, they are blessed with two adorable kids and are a perfectly happy family. In a throwback interview, we have Mira Rajput spilling some beans about their bedroom secrets.

During a conversation on Vogue’s BFF with Neha Dhupia, Shahid and Mira was asked to reveal the position they enjoy the most or their favourite position in bed. Well, Shahid was a littile uncomfortable to answer this question but Mira gave an upfront answer and shocked everyone. She said, “I think he is a control freak. He is always telling me what to do.” Shahid got surprised by Mira’s answer and all he could do is blush.

Shahid Kapoor might come across as a control freak as per Mira’s own works, the actor has other thoughts. He believes that it is Mira who’s always in charge and he’s extremely petrified of her. The actor was quoted saying on Koffee With Karan, “I’m constantly petrified of my wife. If I take a piss and forget to put the seat up and then back down, she’ll come and lecture me, and says, ‘what kind of a man are you? Haven’t people taught you any manners’.”

