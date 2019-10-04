Mira Rajput’s Throwback Pic With BFF On Her Birthday Shows Her True Self

Share

Mira Rajput might have risen to fame but she was not always in so much limelight. Just a few years ago she was this common Delhi girl completing her English honours from Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi University. It was fate and the parents of the two that brought Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput together. While now all we can see are her glamorous pics clicked by paps, but she still keeps sharing pictures from her College days to remind us of her roots.

Recently, Mira celebrated her best friend’s birthday. She posted throwback photos on Instagram and captioned it as, “Through thick and thin, the highs and the lows; you’ve been my backbone, my strength, my truest friend. Our lives would be incomplete without you. Happy Birthday to my bestest friend, my partner in crime, my family. (sic).”

She shared photos on her Instagram story from her college days.