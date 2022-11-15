Miranda Kerr Reveals Husband Evan Spiegel Has Been Persuading Her To Have Another Child

Miranda Kerr and her husband, Evan Spiegel, are possibly thinking about growing their family. As the model walked the red carpet of the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in West Hollywood, California. The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel revealed her life as a mom of three on Saturday.

Apart from Hart and Myles, her kids with Spiegel, Miranda is a mother to son Flynn as well, whom the model shares with her ex, Orlando Bloom. Miranda became a fitness expert and revealed she is currently “ready” to have more babies, Kerr disclosed in a feature for Vogue Australia.

When questioned if she and Evan had started the process of bringing a new baby to their family, Miranda stated that her Snapchat CEO husband “has been trying to convince me.” “That’s what’s happening,” she communicated with a smile. In an interview, Miranda further talked about her most-liked thing about being a mom to her three boys.

“Just seeing the world through my children’s eyes and understanding that each of them has a different way of seeing the world,” she clarified. “Even though they’re three boys, they’ve grown up in a similar environment, they have a different perspective and I love understanding that and learning from them. And the curiosity that children have is so infectious.”

Apart from being a wife and a mother, Miranda likewise has a successful career as a businesswoman, as she has launched her health and beauty brand called KORA Organics. While trying to create a balance between all the duties, she ensures her family remains the top priority.

“I’m committed to always putting my family first and also spending time with my husband is very important,” Miranda stated. “My grandmother taught me that you need to really put your husband first and prioritize time together because she had four kids, and many grandkids. And my grandma and grandpa were so in love up until the moment they passed. They died 20 days apart. And so she had some good advice there of making sure you prioritize that time together and connecting because that bond is what holds the whole family together.”