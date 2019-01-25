Misha Kapoor’s Pictures From The Play-Date Are Too Cute To Handle

Share

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s little munchkin Misha Kapoor is one of the most talked about star kid of the nation. Shahid and Mira are frequently seen sharing adorable pictures and videos of their cute little daughter. Keeping fans in the loop of the various happenings in their life, Mira recently shared few photos of Misha enjoying her playdate along with Isana Kapoor who is Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Yadav’s son. The playdate was by the beach. In a series of pictures, both the Isana and Misha are seen playing ball by the beach and cuddling with a little puppy. Mira took to Instagram shared a few pictures of Misha and Isara that are too cute to handle. Have a look at the pictures below.

Pragya shared the same picture and wrote that Misha and Isana befriended the little puppy at the beach. She also named the two kids after famous footballers, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Zinedine Zidane. Mira also shared that while the toddlers enjoyed their time playing by the beach, their little siblings, Mira’s son Zain and Pragya’s son Shamsher, were relaxing in their respective cradles.

Shahid and Mira welcomed their second child Zain Kapoor on September 5, 2018. Ever since the Kapoor family is on cloud nine. They are regularly seen sharing mushy pictures of the family on Instagram. Just have a look at the family picture. A perfect family picture. Isn’t it?

Shahid Kapoor took the internet by storm when he announced his wedding with Delhi-based girl, Mira Rajput They have been married for four years now, yet they share the same amount of warmth and admiration, in fact much more than yesterday. There is no doubt that this lovey-dovey couple scores full marks when it comes to projecting their love on the internet. Have a look at the picture.