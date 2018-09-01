Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Miss Diva beauty pageant is organised every year by the Miss India Organisation. They put forward a candidate for the Miss Universe pageant after concluding the Miss Diva beauty pageant. The finale for the Miss Diva crown was held last night in Mumbai. The event was a starry affair with groovy dance performances by Sonakshi Sinha and Tiger Shroff, singing performance by Manasi Scott and the dazzling presence of B-town divas.

Gorgeous ladies like Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Lara Dutta, Aahana Kumra, Sophie Choudry and others added more charm to the night with the enigmatic presence of Sushant Singh Rajput. Check out the exclusive pictures from the red carpet:

Malaika Arora looking stunning as ever in a silver layered embellished gown by Gaurav Gupta. She paired the outfit with a pair of diamond and turquoise earrings. She kept her hair slicked back and looked gorgeous in the natural makeup.

Shilpa Shetty looked hot in red in this knotted Shivan and Narresh dress. She kept her hair in messy beach waves. The gold hoops and gold bracelets went perfectly with the gold high heels that she wore.

Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta walked the red carpet in a mermaid style mint green gown. The diamond and emerald neckpiece totally stole the show. The broad V-neckline gave the outfit the oomph factor.

To-be-mommy Neha Dhupia looked nothing less than a diva in this black and red Gaurav Gupta gown. She carried a matching black clutch by Bottega Veneta.

Gorgeous diva Sophie Choudry dazzled in a burgundy Monisha Jaising gown. The broad neckline and embellishments on the gown made it look straight out of runway.

‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ actress Aahana Kumra looked a perfect mixture of glam and chic in this black and white dress. The bralette-style top of the dress gave it it’s edge. And the skirt looked fun and breezy.

Newbie starlet Tara Sutaria, who is yet to make her acting debut in ‘Student Of The Year 2’, looked every bit of a diva in the feathery gown. She kept the overall look minimal and simple in the nude coloured gown and makeup.

More pictures from the red carpet-

Pictures from the event-



