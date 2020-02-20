Miss World Manushi Chhillar Thanks Classical Dance Lessons For Helping In Upcoming Film, Prithviraj; Stars Opposite Akshay Kumar

Share

While giving a chance to new people in the industry to showcase their talent and passion, Bollywood has many a times provided newcomers the opportunities to have their big breakthroughs and take up roles that resonate with their ideologies and help them grow and evolve while being on the big screen.

One such new personality who decided to enter the film Industry is Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. While stepping into the world of cinema as an actor, the former Miss world has now bagged a role opposite Akshay Kumar in an upcoming Yash Raj Film’s historical drama based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan.

Though she has earlier shared the responsibilities that came with the prestigious role of princess Sanyogita, King Prithviraj Chauhan’s love interest, her opinions on her first ever dance number was overwhelming.

Apart from being a stunner and a famous media personality, Manushi is also a trained Kuchipudi dancer who has trained under legendary dancing couple Raja and Radha Reddy. Voicing her opinions while wrapping up the shooting of the first song of her Bollywood career, and speaking about her experience, she thanked her early training in classical dancing and said, “My training in classical dancing when I was a child has definitely helped me for Prithviraj. I’m thankful to my parents for pushing me to take up dancing then because today when I have to perform these big songs, it wasn’t extremely exasperating and frustrating for me.”



Though the scale at which the song was shot was definitely overwhelming for the gorgeous girl, her foundation in dancing was strong enough to withstand that pressure. Talking about the same she said, “I was definitely overwhelmed seeing the scale and the dance steps that I had to perform but during my rehearsals, I started feeling confident. The old learning all came back to me and I was sure that I could pull through. These dance sequences have taken the life out of me but I think I have managed to deliver. I was happy that my director and choreographer were happy with my performance. That matters to me the most. I hope audiences appreciate my hard work and bless me because I have given it my best, given it my all.”