Mithun Chakraborty Claims That His Life Experience Will Never Serve As An Inspiration For A Biopic!

The performer said that his tale would demoralize and dissuade people from pursuing their aspirations.

Veteran In addition to Padmini Kolhapure, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty will appear on the Celebrating Disco Kings special edition of “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs,” but he does not want a movie made about his life. The actor explained his motivation, stating that he has experienced a lot in life and doesn’t want anyone else to go through the same. Mithun elaborated on the same, describing how he had experienced contempt due to the colour of his skin.

“I never want anyone to experience life the way that I have. Everyone has experienced problems and battled through trying times, but I was constantly criticized because of the colour of my skin. I’ve endured years of contempt due to the colour of my skin, including times when I had to go to bed hungry and cried myself to sleep “said he. The actor also acknowledged that there were times when he had to plan his next meal and his place of sleep. My narrative won’t ever uplift anyone; instead, it will tear them down on a mental level and deter individuals from realizing their aspirations. That is not what I want to happen! Anyone can accomplish what I have if I can.

Everyone on the scene became very upset after hearing Mithun’s life tale. He addressed all of the competitors and urged them never to give up and to work tirelessly to realize their aspirations.

“I have battled hard to establish my credibility in this field. I am a legend because I overcame all of the trials and struggles in my life, not because I have produced successful movies, he continued.

He continued, “I’ve spent several days sleeping on the sidewalk as well. The only reason I don’t want my biopic to be done is for that reason. The children’s version of the program, dubbed “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs,” which debuted on Zee TV and given the world Shreya Ghoshal, Shekhar Ravijani, Kunal Ganjawala, Sugandha Mishra, Kamal Khan, Raja Hasan, and Vaishali Mhade, is currently in its ninth season.

The youthful singing star is guided by a new panel of judges this season, which includes Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan, while Bharti Singh entertains the audience as the host.