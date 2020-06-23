Gowns are the most trendiest and easily wearable outfit in any function. Be it cocktail, reception, pre-wedding functions, re-carpet girls choose different styles of gowns to suit their body types. Says, wedding gown designer Rachel J.Amirtharaj of La-Fantaisie by Rachel, “There are different kinds of gowns for different body shapes. In La-Fantaisie by Rachel we have created beautiful and stylish gowns, which shows European culture, heritage and modernity. Edwoordian and Victoria style gowns are known for the rich culture and luxury, whereas A-line, modified A-line, ball gowns, sheath gowns, low-waist, mermaid and trumpet gowns are commonly used gowns worldwide according to the different body types .

* Cinderella Gowns

From Cinderella to modern day fashionistas, this gown is certainly a timeless favorite. It’s the most amazing attire. Ball gowns are dresses with a fitted bodice, which flair at the waist with a floor touching skirt. Ideal for most body types but looks great on pears, since it hides the lower body. The poofy skirts may be too overpowering on petite women’s frames. So if you’re petite, select a ball gown with less volume.

* Victorian Gowns

The victorian style is yet another timeless one and is still very trendy this season. Victorian gown style is fitted till the knee or calves, and then tapers to become a full skirt or trail. This style looks extremely elegant with a low cut back that emphasizes the figure and the curvature of the back and hips. That’s why it’s perfect for hourglass women, and even some pear-shaped women. Mermaid gowns have always been a party favorite, so choose for engagement, galas or black-tie events.

* Low Waist Gowns

Low-waist dresses are extremely trendy and give a royal look. Empire-waist gowns have a high waistline, just below the breasts. They completely hide the tummy, and work great for diamond and pear-shaped women. Even pregnant women prefer this style. If you want to enhance your body shape and look flawless, go for this mesmerizing trend.

* A-Line gown

A-line gown is simple and elegant and suits all body shapes. It has fitted bodice until the waist and flows out to the ground in an A-line. They are the perfect choice when you want a minimalist silhouette like for new year’s parties or as bridesmaid dresses. Out of all the different types of gowns, this one’s my favorite!

* Modified A-Line Gowns

This style is just a modified version of the A-line dress. It’s fitted through the bodice and hips and gradually flares to the hem forming an ‘A’ shape. The modified A-line dress fits closer to the body than a traditional A-line. The curve-hugging silhouette is perfect for those with shapely waists, like hour-glass, or pear shaped women who have a toned belly! Strawberry shapes can rock it, too! Rectangular shaped ladies can also find these flattering with a belt.

*Trumpet Gowns

This style is fitted through the body, and flares at thighs. Great option for women who have small waist, such as hour-glass and petites. Not a good option for pear-shaped bodies. It’s great for strawberry shaped women too because the flare will give a balanced effect.

* Sheath Gowns

This style of gown has a straight silhouette. It goes straight down from the hip to the hem with little or no flare. Sometimes a slight flare is added, tapering at the heels to become a long trail. Great option for petites and hourglass shapes. Even rectangle-shaped women can rock belted sheath gown styles.

