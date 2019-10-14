Mohena Kumari Singh Is Rocking All Ceremony’s Looks; Have A Look At Her Mehendi & Haldi Looks

Share

With celebrity weddings being the general norm in Bollywood and TV industry right now, there are a number of stars who are getting hitched to their love. It seems that 2019 could certainly be called the year of the wedding. It kick-started with the wedding of Disney star Sheena Bajaj and we saw weddings of Vikram Bhatt’s daughter, Apeksha Dandekar, and then Lovey Sasan. Now we have another celebrity wedding on cards and it is of none other than the famous Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Mohena Kumari.

The actress exchanged rings with her boyfriend Suyash Rawat in Goa and the engagement pics have already gone viral. A few months ago, we shared with you some pics shared by Mohena’s co-stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. Now its time for her big fat wedding. Recently, we bought you the pictures of her sangeet ceremony. And now we have pictures of her haldi and mehendi.

Looking truly like a princess, Mohena was seen in a pink and green beautiful lehenga. She looked pretty as she posed for a few pictures. Just looking like a Rajasthani princess, the jewellery that Mohena wore was astonishing. Plus the dance and every bit of the celebration was speaking out loud about the actress’s background. Have a look at the pictures from her mehendi ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3kAtKcB5vL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=dlfix

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3kAMiWBnDg/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=dlfix

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3jmvB8B67s/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

For those who don’t know, Mohena Kumari Singh’s marriage is extremely special for her family as it is after 100 years that a princess is getting married in the royal family of Rewa! Revealing details about her wedding, Mohena had stated in an interview, “The sangeet is on October 13 and the wedding will take place on October 14 in Haridwar. A reception and my vidaai will take place on November 9 and 10 in Rewa.” Well, this is huge and we can’t wait till tomorrow for more pictures. For now, look at the pictures from her haldi:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3l9tJZhcQx/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

Confirming the news of her wedding earlier, Mohena had shared, “Yes, I am getting married and I know that I will be going on a long break when I shall be getting married in the next two months or something. But as of now, I know that I am working in Yeh Rishta and that I am getting married soon. I am getting engaged in February, in the second week.”