Mommy-To-Be Bipasha Basu Hugs Karan Singh Grover In New pic, Calls Him ‘Cutie Pie’; Checkout!

Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. Bipasha announced through an Instagram post on August 16 that she was pregnant. Since then, both of them have been documenting her pregnancy on their social media platforms and giving fans a glimpse of their journey ahead of their baby’s arrival. On Monday, Karan shared another sweet picture on Instagram.

He posed with Bipasha and captioned it, “All mine!!!” Karan added an evil eye amulet and a trident emoji in his caption. In the picture, pregnant Bipasha is seen in a glamorous avatar in a black dress, while Karan dons a beige and white shirt. They are seen hugging each other and smiling at the camera. Bipasha commented, “Cutie pie.” Fans commented, “You two are so cute,” “Love all the three of you, God bless,” ” cuteness overload” etc.

They met while shooting for the 2015 film Alone. They got married in April 2016 according to Bengali tradition. Later they hosted a reception for their friends, which was attended by Bollywood stars.

In August, Bipasha announced her pregnancy with a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump as she posed with Karan during a maternity photo shoot. She captioned it, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.” She also added, “Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby.”