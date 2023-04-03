Mommy-To-Be Gauahar Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Stylish Maternity Wear; Check Out!

Famous actress, as well as former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, has been a part of the industry for a long time now. She has a huge fan following. The actress was a part of several shows as well as films over the years. Talking about her personal life, the actress is married to social media influencer Zaid Darbar.

The couple is quite active on their Instagram. They often share updates of their life with their fans. They are ready to embrace parenthood. Recently, the mom-to-be shared a few pictures flaunting her baby bump. Fans cannot stop praising her.

On her Instagram, she shared a few pictures. The actress wore a cute outfit while flaunting her baby bump. She captioned it, “Love for Blue and White !!!!” In the pictures, Gauahar wore a white maxi dress. She wore a blue shirt too. However, what went unnoticed was the pregnancy glow she had on her face. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comments section with their reactions.

They commented, “Your dress is beautiful…looking so pretty.” Others said that she was looking gorgeous. Some others said, “God bless you always stay blessed and safe and healthy.” They sent her lots of love and blessings.

Let us tell you that in December 2020, Gauahar married Zaid. In December 2022, she announced her pregnancy. On the work front, Gauahar last acted in Shiksha Mandal. She was in hit films such as Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. The actress was the winner of Bigg Boss 7.