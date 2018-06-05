Big Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa is a super hit Bhojpuri actress. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently playing Jhuma Boudi in a Bengali web series ‘Dupur Thakurpo 2’ and believe us, she is raising the temperature all around. Monalisa is playing the character of hot bhabhi and making the summers hotter by her hot moves and looks. Fans are in love with her sensuous avatar in web series as it is enough to make fans mad about her.

Since the day she became part of the web series, number of hot pics can be seen on her social media account frequently. She kept sharing sneak peak of her pictures and videos from the sets.

Recently, she has shared a promo video that is enough to make her fans go crazy.As you can see that In the latest promo, Jhuma Boudi (Monalisa) visits her tailor, where he takes her measurements and what follows next is something breath taking.

Monalisa has 835k followers on her Instagram page and each & every fan of her is so crazy for the looks she shows and the moves she makes. Fans never miss a chance to make heads turn, especially with her desi avatars. A week back, she made her fans crazy with her hot rain dance moves as Jhuma Boudi.

Dupur Thakurpo is the direction of Ayan Chakraborti and Debaloy Bhattacharya and will be streamed on Hoichoi, a digital platform for Bengali shows and movies.

Monalisa bagged space in her fan’s hearts after appearing in the reality show Big Boss season 10 hosted by actor Salman Khan. During the show she was entertaining enough and this was the reason why she became a house hold name.

You all are aware about the love stories that used to happen during the reality show big boss. Many of them ends just after the show but Monalisa proved everyone wrong as she got married to one of the co-contestant Vikrant Singh Rajpoot who is a Bhojpuri actor. Their marriage happened on the national television and all the wedding rituals were aired on the same.