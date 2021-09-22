Monalisa Looks Sizzling In A Stylish Blue Bikini; See Pictures

Popular Bhojpuri and TV actress Monalisa has posted some pictures in bikini on her Instagram. In which she is seen standing in the pool to make two peaks. She is wearing a blue colored bikini. She is looking cute because of her hairstyle. So on the other hand, she is also looking very hot due to her figure show in bikini. Seeing these pictures of her, fans are not tired of praising her.

These pictures of the actress are becoming increasingly viral on social media. She is looking very beautiful in these. This latest look of her has made all her fans fall in love with her. These pictures of Monalisa are from Maldives vacations.

She has got these pictures clicked in the pool. Donning a blue bikini and blue water, Monalisa is seen having a great moment at the beach. Even before this, Monalisa shared some pictures of her trip. In her new Instagram post, the actress can be seen posing by the seaside pool.

She is seen showing her curves in a stylish blue color bikini in the photos. She captioned it, “Give thanks for a little, and you’ll find a lot.

Let us tell you that Monalisa is a big name in Bhojpuri industry. Till now she has appeared in more than 125 Bhojpuri films. Monalisa’s real name is Antara Biswas. She has appeared in Bigg Boss Season 6 and Season 14 as a Guest and in Bigg Boss Season 10 as a Contestant. Monalisa, who is 38 years old, has also appeared in Hindi serials Nazar, Divya Drishti, Nazar 2 and Daayan.

On the work front, Monalisa is currently working for a popular television show. She is playing a negative role in it. She came into limelight from Bigg Boss. She married Vikrant Singh on the national television channel.