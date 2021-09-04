Netflix’s popular thriller web series ‘Money Heist’ is once again ready to entertain the audience. The last and final season of the series will be released on Friday. Viewers were waiting for this crime web series on Netflix for a long time. There is a tremendous craze among the audience regarding this web series. Meanwhile, now Netflix has revealed the time of the release of the series.

Giving information about the release time of the series, Netflix said that the last season of Money Heist is being released in two parts. Under this, part-1 of the fifth season of the series will be streamed on the platform on Friday at 12.30 pm. Due to the craze of fans for Money Heist, Netflix has also released its emoji. Netflix shared the post on its Twitter account and wrote, ‘If you can see this emoji, then it’s time to wear your mask because money heist is coming.’

Episodes-

Money Heist Season 5 will comprise 10 episodes altogether, which will be parted into two parts of 5 episodes each. Money Heist Season 5 volume 1 will be accessible beginning today, at the timings referenced previously. Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 will be made accessible beginning December 3, 2021.

The second part will be released on December 3-

At the same time, the second part of this season will be released on December 3 at 1:30 pm. The audience is very excited about the final season of this series which has entertained tremendously in the last season. He is desperate to know what the Professor’s team does this time around and what ends the Professor and Alicia’s fight.

Spanish language web series is Money Heist-

Money Heist is a Spanish language web series. Fans are eager to see how the fight between Alicia and the Professor ends in this. Its final season will be released worldwide on Friday. This 10-episode season will be released in two parts. Its first part will feature 5 episodes, which will be streamed on Netflix from Friday. Viewers will have to wait for 3 months for the remaining five episodes.