More Than 20 Million Followers On Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram!

A huge fan following is being currently enjoyed by Rashmika Mandanna on social media. She regularly shares videos and pictures on her Instagram account for providing her fans a sneak peek into her routine.

The versatile actress took to her Instagram and shared a certain post as her followers crossed 20 million. She also looked astounding in her picture with bronze makeup. Her caption for the post was, ‘Feeling the 20M be like- ✨💃🏻🤍 I love you! 🙆🏻‍♀🙆🏻‍♀️’.

Soon after her post was shared, she had been congratulated by Keerthy Suresh. She commented in the post saying, ‘Woahhh!!! Congratulations Rockstar !! 🤗❤️”. Elli AvrRam wrote, ”Ayoo so pretty😍🌸’.

The versatile actress from the South is currently gearing up to make her debut in Bollywood. After finishing off the film Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, she will also be working with Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan on a film named, ‘Good Bye’ by Vikas Bahl.

Rashmika Mandanna also revealed the ways through which she prepped for the films. Firstly, she had to work hard for picking up the dialect. The character is considered to be working the best when they are lived by the actors, and getting involved entirely with the emotions and their part of the world as well.

The actress also dwelled on the character and the mind of the character as well. She saw herself having complete involvement with the character, and that she loves it whenever people start calling her by the specific character’s name. She continued saying, “At the back of the mind, I know I have to stop being this character at some point and get into something different when this wraps up, but I choose to live the character while it lasts”.

We all wish very Good Luck to her for her debut films and wish her a Bright Future ahead!!!