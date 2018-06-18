Party at Khan’s family is like a never-ending affair. As, Salman is celebrating the success of Race 3 and on the other side, Aayush was seen in full swing for the successful trailer launch of his debut movie Loveratri. On the Eid’s morning, Salman gave a perfect Eidi to his fans as he was snapped on the balcony of galaxy apartments and waved his fans. People were gathered outside of his house to catch a glimpse of him.

In the midst of celebrations for khan-daan, Salman’s sister Arpita took a little time and arranged an Eid bash at her place. The party was a star-studded affair and many big names from Bollywood including Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak, Jackky Bhagnani, Nikhil Dwivedi, Manish Malhotra, Freddy Daruwala, Yash Tonk, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem, Sunil Shetty and many more marked their presence. Also, from the Khan family Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri, Salma Khan and Helen were spotted.

Guests were dressed in ethnics and the party celebration was a night away affair.

Here are the pictures from the party, Take a look:

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma

The arranger of the party, Arpita wore a sheer green suit and Aayush looked AF sexy in red kurta pyjama. Also, Aayush’s co-star Warina Hussain in his debut movie Loveratri chose to wear a white embellished suit to the party.

Jacqueline Fernandez

She was the first one to arrive at the party. Jacque looked gorgeous in peach floral anarkali. After her eye injury, it was the first time she got spotted at any event.

Salman Khan

Salman wore a comfy tee and trouser. His overall look was casual and classy.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina takes us back to the time of Rajneeti. Did you just notice her ‘Bindi’? It looked so good on Kat and we are amazed how sleekly it uplifted the whole look.

Iulia Vantur and Sonakshi Sinha

Salman’s alleged girlfriend Iulia and Dabaang girl Sonakshi poses together for the media. Where Iulia was looking stunning in a desi avatar, Sona looked no less in the simple yet stylish chic.

Mouni Roy and Sanjeeda Sheikh

Television superstar Mouni Roy came along with her best friend Sanjeeda Sheikh. For the eve, Mouni wore a Peach and golden motif work lehenga, while Sanjeeda wore a classic silk sharara. It is also not wrong to say that both of them were among the best-dressed celeb in the party.

Athiya Shetty and Suniel Shetty

Athiya Dazzled in sheen white Palazzo. While Suniel kept the look Simple he wore a plain tee with denim.

Ritesh Deshmukh

Amrita khan

Amrita always stayed close to the Khan family. Things might have soured between Arbaaz and Malika but with Amrita it still the same.