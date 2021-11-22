Most Scandalous Celebrity Extramarital Affairs You Didn’t Know About!!

Extramarital affairs are always the gossip of the town, regardless of who you are. This is especially true with celebrities, especially when they are the most controversial! Here are some of the most famous celebrity extramarital relationships that you may have forgotten about.

Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen

They’ve both gone on with their lives, but their romance was the talk of the town when they were together. Vikram and his childhood sweetheart Aditi even split up as a result of this. Vikram is alleged to have considered suicide when his relationship with Sushmita ended. He expressed guilt for hurting his child and ex-wife.

Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy

Roy and Sinha had a wonderful onscreen connection, which subsequently turned into an offscreen romance. His wife, Poonam Sinha, is still with him, but Sinha admitted in his biography that he had injured her and how. In an interview with a magazine, Poonam stated, “the reality is that I did move aside and give Reena a free field, but Shatru didn’t want to marry a lady whose faithfulness was in doubt.” “I was aware that they had rekindled their previous infatuation following our marriage.”

Aditya Pancholi and Kangana Ranaut

Pancholi was married to Zarina Wahab at the time of his romance with Kangana, which was widely publicised. He also stated that he and the “Queen” actress had the chemistry of a husband and wife. Zarina later said in an interview that he and Kangana had been together for four years.

Rosa Catalano and Saif Ali Khan

The Pataudi king and Italian dancer Rosa Catalano met in Kenya while Saif was filming a performance, and their romance blossomed. The hitch, according to Catalano, was that Saif had kept his marital status a secret from her.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

In case you forgot, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s ex-wife Mona were formerly pals. According to rumours, the late actress used to live with the couple and even referred to Boney as her “Rakhi brother.” However, a connection developed, and Sridevi became pregnant. Of course, the news reached Mona, who had married Boney when she was just 19 years old.