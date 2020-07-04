Cloud computing is one of the most appealing areas of IT at this moment. Multinational organizations are shifting towards this type of technology and are looking for specialists who know the tips and tricks on how to manage cloud features and services. Thus, if you want to be an irreplaceable team member, you should do your best to gain a strong knowledge of cloud computing technologies Certbolt.com .

AWS certifications have been developed by one of the largest companies in the world, which is Amazon. They can help you gain one of the highest standards of authorization and will place you in a privileged group of people who are constantly hunted by international recruiters. If you are interested in applying for a high-end position and want to earn more money in the future, then you shouldn't ignore AWS accreditations. The exam to obtain a certain credential is quite difficult and not many candidates are able to pass it. However, it is not impossible. So, we have created this article to present to you some of the most useful things you should know about Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate. Are you ready to find more about them?

Know All Details about AWS Certification Paths

Each AWS certification has a certain set of prerequisites. Before you register for an exam, you should carefully read them and apply only if you meet their criteria. Also, you should know that Amazon has developed 12 certification variants to choose from. The first one is on the foundational level and known as the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner. Many specialists start with this accreditation. Thus, it became one of the most popular AWS credentials. You can obtain this badge only after you have attended the online training developed by Amazon.

Once you become a Cloud Practitioner, you can apply for 3 associate-level certifications including the AWS Certified Developer, AWS Certified SysOps Administrator, and the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate or you can opt for 6 Specialty accreditations like the AWS Certified Advanced Networking, AWS Certified Alexa Skill Builder or AWS Certified Security if to name some. After the first training program, you will see that all AWS badges require a lot of dedication and commitment if you want to get the passing score. Also, attending each AWS training program will make the difference between you and other candidates. If you follow all steps in the AWS certification journey, you will reach the highest level of accreditation which is the professional level. The two examples of advanced credentials include the AWS Solutions Architect Professional and AWS Certified DevOps Engineer Professional.

AWS Badges Increase Your Chances to Get Higher Salary

Let’s see into how the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional credential can boost your annual income. A candidate who adds this badge to his/her resume is a valuable gem for any international company. Recruiters can immediately identify skilled professionals who have tested their knowledge in an AWS exam. As this assessment is fairly tough, successfully completing it will signify that you will have a competitive advantage over other applicants in the upcoming job interviews. Also, if you do a research on the salary offered to AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professionals, you will discover that their salary is higher than the average for that position. Payscale.com estimates their annual income as $128k, which is quite impressive. Keeping this in mind, you will know how much to ask your managers when they promote you in a superior position.

You Should Take Preparation Process Seriously

If you want to become an AWS certified individual, you don't have any other way but to study hard. When you decide to enroll in any exam, you should be ready to organize your schedule so that you can attend all available training programs. In addition, you should set a clear goal in your mind, which is to enter an elite group of experts who know everything about cloud technology. However, if you are not serious about your preparation process and don't explore all training options, your chances to succeed are minimum.

Apart from the official preparation materials provided by the vendor, you should also take a look at the online resources available on the internet. You will discover different study guides or videos that will help you understand the concepts better and grow your chances to get a high passing score in your exam. Also, you should look for verified practice tests. They will help you get used to the main exam including its structure and environment. Therefore, when the real assessment comes, you won't have any surprises and you will feel more confident that you can answer all questions in the given time.

Carefully Plan Your Exam Day

One of the biggest factors that influence a candidate’s success in the test is their attention to detail. Many candidates fail because they didn’t read the questions carefully and missed a tiny detail which made the difference between choosing the right answer and the wrong one. If you lack focus on your assessment day, you risk losing the badge you are pursuing. Thus, you should make sure that you plan everything in advance and rest very well before that big day.

Amazon has a special facility for exam-takers. They can choose the day when they want to sit for their test. So, you don’t have any excuses but to plan carefully your assessment day and make sure that your mind is nowhere else. When you choose your test day, you should pick the one when your concentration level is at maximum. Do you give the best results on Mondays? Then you should plan your assessment after a relaxing weekend during which you had enough time to refill your batteries and get ready to take the highest score in your AWS test.

Conclusion

By consolidating your expertise in cloud computing, you are securing your position in the company you are working for. AWS certifications will help you reach your dream of becoming a well-paid cloud computing specialist. Each Amazon accreditation is important for your resume as it will keep you updated with the latest trends and technologies. Besides, these badges will give you the opportunity to become part of an elite group of people who study hard and are passionate about the newest technologies.