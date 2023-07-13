Mouni Roy Denied Entry At Airport As She Forgets Passport; Troll Says: ‘Makeup Ke Alava Kuch Yaad Nhi Rehta’

Mouni Roy is an Indian actress and model who gained popularity for her roles in Indian Television shows. Famous Television serial, Naagin bought immense support and appreciation for Mouni Roy. The actress never misses any opportunity to surprise fans with her breath-taking and sizzling looks. She keeps her fans updated on social media about her day-to-day updates. Lately, the actress was spotted worried and anxious on airport after paps captured her. However Mouni Roy looked a gorgeous stunning diva channelizing a blue avatar. However, Mouni Roy’s failure to show her passport didn’t go well with a certain section of users. Consequently, netizens grilled her on social media. Read on to know the entire story!

Mouni forgets to carry her passport at the airport

Naagin fame, Mouni Roy was recently spotted at the airport who busy looking for something in her tote bag. While Mouni seemed to be flashing a tensed face, paps were quick to click the actress. After rigorously searching something in her travel bag, Mouni said smilingly to paps, ‘Ho gaya’. The actress further disclosed the reason behind her anxiousness by confessing, ‘Passport bhool gayi’.

Mouni Roy gets trolled for forgetting her passport

Netizens took a dig at Mouni Roy after her airport video went viral on social media. Users slammed the television actress for not carrying the most significant passport along with her. One user penned, “Kya kre makeup ke ilava or kuch yaad hi nahi rehta.” While another user trolled, “Paparazzi ko phone krne ke chakkar me PASSPORT BHOOL GYI”, whereas another commented, “bhul gyi toh naagin ban ke ghus jaa (with laughing emoji).”

When Mouni Roy got trolled for her transformation

A video once circulated in the past which made tremendous headlines about the actress’ shocking transformation. For those who are unaware, the video was from the actress’ initial days in the acting career.

Mouni looked completely unrecognizable dressed in the orange suit. Netizens were quick to point out the plastic surgery she underwent. Well, it seems the actress gets grilled online for one reason or the other. However, she is least affected from the negative comments. Voicing about the same, Mouni responded:

“They feel like it’s their importance, keep doing it, it’s okay. It doesn’t affect me.”