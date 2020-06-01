At the point when we chose to get Mouni Roy to answer a couple of her fan questions, we got a torrent of them – getting some information about her expert just as close to home life. The dazzling diva didn’t doge any and addressed all the inquiries effortlessly and comfort. From being commended for her hot physical make-up to being tested about her relationship status and marriage, Mouni Roy had a reaction prepared for everything. She additionally uncovered if she’s doing the Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul inverse Aamir Khan and conveyed love to Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

When someone asked her if she’s dating someone, she reveals, “I’m not dating anybody actually. I’m a private person so I like to keep my personal life to myself. ” But she does reveal that although she’s still herself with everyone, there’s been an evolution when it comes to how she is, when in love. “I’m this way with everyone. What you see is what you get. I guess when I was younger, I was more over loving, wanting to over compensate in my . You shouldn’t be like that. You should just be the person with your partner the way you are with yourself. To do anything without balance, too much of anything is not good.”

We ask her if she regrets over loving someone and pat comes the response, “I don’t regret anything. Because that eventually makes you the person you are. But could I have been better? Yes! Did I know any better at that point of time? No! I was just being the best I could be at that age or time.”

Another fan wanted to know if she plans to tie the knot anytime soon and Mouni shares, “I absolutely don’t have any plans of getting married right now. That would be one of the happiest days of my life. Once that is about to happen, everyone will know because I’m shouting from the rooftops.” Well, we hope you all are doing well in the padnemic.