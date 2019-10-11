Mouni Roy Spotted Holidaying With Banker Suraj Nambiar After Break-up With Mohit Raina

Share

Mouni Roy won millions of hearts with her acting in the telly world after starting her career with Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Post that, she even became a popular Bollywood actress and debuted her filmy career opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. She might have achieved a lot of success on the professional front but in her personal life, she seems to be having problems finding the man of her dreams.

She was earlier in a very strong and long relationship with Gaurav Chopra during the initial stages of her career. But this didn’t end well. Then she was rumored to be secretly dating Mohit Raina and some of their pictures even hinted the same. But last year, the two drifted apart and Mouni even said that she’s not even friends with Mohit. Now, it seems that she’s found love again in a Dubai based banker Suraj Nambiar.

According to a report by SpotboyE, Mouni is in relationship with Dubai-based banker, Suraj Nambiar. They had found a picture of the duo chilling together posted by Mouni’s close friend, Roopali. When the media portal contacted Mouni, she instantly asked her friend to delete it.

The actress declined to be in a relationship and confirmed the same with a text that can be read as “Not true. We are all a bunch of friends and we went together to celebrate my birthday. I am very much single and concentrating only on my work. I am sick of rumours and speculations.” And why did she make Roopali delete that picture? “What? Nothing like that happened.”

Mouni had talked about being single to the leading entertainment daily Mumbai Mirror. She had shared, “People who matter know I’m single and it’s not about the shortage of time because you can compartmentalise your life. But I need to meet the right person, I can’t just pick someone and start dating. At the moment I’m grateful for this window (movies) that has opened in my life. I don’t think I should throw it away by not giving my 100 percent to it.”