The newlyweds, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja AKA Mr. & Mrs Ahuja are one of the dreamiest couples of Bollywood right now. The two have been giving us relationship goals ever since they made their relationship public. To say that their wedding was nothing short of a fairytale, would be an understatement.

Currently, the two are holidaying in London with close friends and cousins. The gang has shared many pictures and videos on their social media of their London shenanigans. Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were seen hanging out in one of the pictures shared by Rhea. They have been relaxing and enjoying post the success of their latest film ‘Veere Di Weddig’ which has crossed the mark of 50 crores worldwide.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently celebrated her 33rd birthday in London with husband Anand Ahuja and her close buddies. On her birthday, the Neerja actress was showered with wishes and blessings online and offline. On his wife’s birthday, Anand Ahuja shared a witty yet endearing post in his Instagram account.

Here’s what he posted:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjyBhzhgsHV/?taken-by=anandahuja

Sonam’s sister Rhea also shared lovely pictures and videos of Sonam’s birthday celebrations. Sonam was joined by her cousin Arjun Kapoor as well on her birthday celebrations as he is shooting for his next project ‘Namaste England’ in London these days. They were also accompanied by Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor, Shehla Khan and Rhea and Sonam’s close friend Samyukta Nair. The whole gang have been posting a lot of picture and vidoes on their social media and we are not complaining.

Recently, some pictures of Mr and Mrs Ahuja are going viral on social media. In the pictures, the adorable couple can be seen indulging in unabashed PDA on the streets of London and its cute AF.