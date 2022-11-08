Mrunal Thakur Opens Up On South Film Industry; Says, “There’s So Much More To Be Offered And Explored”

After receiving positive feedback on her Telugu debut film Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur is now confident enough to augment her horizons in the south film industry. As the actress has pivoted her focus to the South, she will make sure not to overlook Bollywood.

“As an actor, you need to be language and platform agnostic. You cannot park yourself in a segment or section. That’s when your growth is stagnant. I will continue to be part of Hindi films as much as I will also seek and hope to work in films in the south,” Mrunal states further, “I have made my Telugu debut and there’s so much more to be offered and explored. I want to even work in other languages, someday even helm a strong Marathi film too”.

The actress is nowadays on the outlook for awesome content. “I want to work with visionary directors and be part of their filmography. There are so many meaningful films happening there and I do hope to be part of films that will enrich me as an actor,” she remarks further that there are many creative directors in the industry “who have always been ahead of the curve and have led by example.”

Mrunal is now willing to do cinema in southern languages, regardless of whether it will be for OTT platforms or a theatrical release. For Mrunal, the most crucial thing is how pertinent the character is.

“Good content will survive anywhere. It may be a phase but I’m certain and I know there are some great Hindi films which are upcoming and will drive the audiences back. Similarly so much great storytelling has happened in the last two years on OTT, one should also acknowledge that and know that this was a wave of change and wave of great writing and content that was led by the Hindi film industry,” Mrunal expresses further.