MS Dhoni Shared A Video Mocking His Wife, Sakshi Dhoni Is Every Indian Man Out There

It takes courage to love, but pain through love is the purifying fire which those who love generously know. We all know people who are so much afraid of pain that they shut themselves up like clams in a shell and, giving out nothing, receive nothing and therefore shrink until life is a mere living death. Love is rare to find, but once you find it, you will cherish it for the rest of your life. As we all know, our former captain, MS Dhoni’s love story was not less than a fairy tale.

MS Dhoni has time and again proved his mettle as a cricketer. However, he is not just a good cricketer but a doting father to his angel Ziva and a perfect husband to his wife Ziva Sakshi Dhoni. Now, Mr Dhoni shared a throwback video wherein his wife, Sakshi is reading a dialogue from a paper and is not able to deliver it fluently. Have a look at the cute video:

In a throwback interview, Dhoni shared about his feelings for Sakshi, and had shared, “Sakshi provides the spark I might sometimes need. Jokes aside, she is the person to whom I have a reference. She is both loving and inspirational. Sometimes she travels with me, but cricket is easier without having to ensure her safe passage. One day, we will see the sights together and she says that then, can she please move to number two on the list of my priorities! But for the moment I am here to play cricket. I have been given this honour to play for my country so I want to see it through.”

In another interview, Dhoni had that his wife, Sakshi, holds the third place in his priority list. He had revealed, “I love my country. I tell my wife she is only the third most important thing after my country and my parents, in that order. The point is that while I am an Indian cricketer I will devote myself to that cause. Cricket is not everything, not by any means, but it is a large part of who I am. Therefore, I want to play in all formats of the game and to play as much as possible because before long it will be over. Then I’ll focus more on the Army.”