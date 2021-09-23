MTV Love School Fame ‘Jagnoor Aneja’ Passes Away In Egypt

Yes, once again sudden demise of a young artist has hit the headlines. Jagnoor Aneja has been part of MTV Love School 1 and 2. He passed away in Egypt and details of the same are awaited. Sources have told that he suffered from a heart attack and collapsed in no time. Not days have passed heard about Siddhart Shukla’s death at the age of 40 and now this.

His last post

Jagnoor posted a video captured in the middle of pyramids. And wrote, “A dream come true when I visited the great pyramids of Giza. Another place ticked off my bucket list”. This untimely death has left everyone in shock.

Journey of Love School

He participated with his ex-girlfriend Monica in MTV Love School season 1. And both parted their ways in the show itself due to some misunderstandings. A fellow contestant raised questions on his sexual orientation and allegedly called him gay.

Raising numbers of young deaths

Nowadays, it’s very common to hear about cardiac arrest and at an early age. People are in terror due to the sudden demise of young people.

The deaths of Siddharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, and now Jagnoor Aneja have left everyone shocked. And also has raised many questions that why is it happening. We all must think and work on it by changing our lifestyle, try and living a healthy life, and of course with fewer tensions.

