‘Mujhse Rajneeti Ke…’, AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Parineeti Chopra!

Love affairs between the actors and politicians is nothing new. In the past, various celebrities have fallen for political leaders, the latest being Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad. Now, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra too has sparked rumours of a link-up with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Punjab Raghav Chadha. The two raised eyebrows when they were spotted together on several occasions.

Parineeti-Raghav spotted together

Parineeti and Raghav were caught on camera while going on two different dates. They were first clicked going for dinner and then for a lunch together. The two had dinner at the Westin Hotel in Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai, while they had lunch at a restaurant in Bandra. Videos of their meet-up are going viral on social media and internet users are speculating whether something is brewing between them. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha has broken silence over his videos with Parineeti Chopra.

Raghav reacts to rumours of dating

Giving clarification, Raghav has said, “Mujhse rajneeti ke sawal kijiye, Parineeti ke nahi (Ask me political questions, not Parineeti’s).”

Parineeti-Raghav connection

In January 2023, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were awarded together with the honor of ‘India UK Outstanding Achiever Honors’. National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) in association with the British Council in India and the UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT) organized the honour.

As per the reports, both Parineeti and Raghav know each other for a long time. They studies together in London and are good friends who share similar interests like exploring international destinations. While Parineeti was a student of Manchester School, UK, Raghav studied from London School of Economics.

Parineeti-Raghav career

For the unknown, Parineeti Chopra is the cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She is working in Bollywood since 2011. Parineeti Chopra has done films like ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Behl’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, and ‘Golmaal Again’ among others in her 12-year long career. On the other hand, Raghav Chadha is the youngest member of Rajya Sabha from Punjab for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.