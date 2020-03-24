Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Indeep Bakshi On Sidharth-Shehnaaz’s Bond, “She Is Not Stupid To Confess Her Love”

Share

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge starring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra abruptly ended in the middle of coronavirus pandemic in the country. And one contestant who had garnered immense popularity for his stint in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge had to be Inddep Bakshi. The singer has been lauded with praises for being frank, loyal, humorous in the comedy cum dating show. Indeep is also good friends with Shehnaaz Gill and he has been rooting for Shenaaz-Sidharth’s romantic single ‘Bhula Dunga’ as well.

Some days ago Indeep went live to have a chit chat session with his fans where he went on to reveal that Shehnaaz’s love for Sidharth was not one sided. He had stated, “Shehnaaz Gill is a wonderful girl. When I said that, what I meant is that no girl is foolish enough to proclaim loudly on national TV that she is in love with someone, if there is nothing. Sidharth cares deeply about her. He loves her immensely, but there may not be a in relationship like everyone is assuming.”

He had added, “It is good if the two want to explore their relationship in the real world. That is the real test. In a relationship, it is also good if one person takes it slowly and steadily. Sidharth and she share a warm camaraderie. I am sure Bhula Dunga will be a hit. Darshan Raval is a fantastic singer. Shehnaaz has this infectious enthusiam and child-like innocence that can melt anyone.”

Indeep further went on to reveal he too is a Shehnaaz Gill fan just like the rest of us. “I came to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge because I was a huge fan of Shehnaaz Gill. I even voted for her in the final weeks. Over the months, I saw a transformation in Sidharth from a reserved guy to a fun-loving person. Her personality brought out his charming side. I feel they’ll make a good pair. If the relationship progresses slowly over time, it can be a blissful one,” gushed Indeep.

The singer also said that he would love to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. People know me as a singer, but the love I got from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is huge. I have fans who love and stand up for me like family. I would love to do BB14 as it is a huge platform.”

Meanwhile, Sidnaaz’s first ever romantic single is out now and we are thrilled to see their sizzling chemistry.

