Mukesh Ambani Hosts Niece’s Pre-Wedding Bash, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant Steal The Show

It was celebration time once again at Ambani residence “Antilia” as it was Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani’s sister Nina Kothari’s daughter Nayantara Kothari’s pre-wedding bash. Antilia was all decked up and why not the billionaire heiress is all set to get married to KK Birla’s grandson, Shamit Bharatia. The party saw the presence of high profile guests from entertainment, sports, music and fashion world. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan and others marked their presence at the lavish star-studded party. All of them were decked up in their traditional best but it’s the Ambani ladies who stole the show and we just can’t take our eyes off them.

While Isha Ambani looked every bit of royal in a gorgeous jumpsuit with a dupatta tied to her waist, Shloka Mehta was a sight to behold in a crop top, long skirt and a full-length floral shrug. Radhika looked no less than an actress in a red Anamika Khanna outfit. Take a look:

Apart from the B-town celebs Anil Ambani with wife Tina Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, Prasoon Joshi, Natasha Poonawalla and husband Adar Poonawalla, Anupama Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra were some of the attendees at Ambani’s lavish pre-wedding bash. Take a look:

Guys aren’t the Ambani ladies looking just stunning? Let us know in the comments section below.