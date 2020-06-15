Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has come as a major shocker for everyone. He had accomplished so much and so much more was in his way but depression took the better of him. Even we, his fans, still can’t believe that he is no more, imagine the pain and grief that his family and must be going through. Another known name that has come to speak about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide is Mukesh Bhatt. He has said that meeting Sushant on various occasions, he could feel that he was a disturbed soul.

While speaking to Times Now, Mukesh Bhatt talked about meeting Sushant Singh Rajput when he was casting for Sadak 2. Mukesh Bhatt was quoted saying, “To be honest with you, I saw it coming,” referring to Sushant’s decision to end his life. “I had met Rajput on a number of occasions. The first time I met him was in 2012 when he had come to our office to meet me for Ashiqui 2.” He added that the project couldn’t go forward with Sushant Singh Rajput. However, again they met when he was looking for the lead of Sadak 2.

While remembring the moment when Mukesh Bhatt met Sushant Singh Rajput, he stated that he noticed something is wrong with the actor. He said, “He was a very disturbed soul. There was something about him I felt which wasn’t connected. And that bothered me more than anything else.”

Mukesh Bhatt further added, “He was a very disturbed boy. He was not there, while talking to me, I felt that he was not on the same plain. There was something amiss, something wrong.” Mukesh Bhatt also revealed that he even discussed his fear with Mahesh about Sushant Singh Rajput might be following Parveen Babi’s footsteps. Mukesh Bhatt told the portal, “While the world is shocked about this tragic incident, I am not shocked because I saw it coming. But I am very depressed and very hurt because he was such a bright, talented young boy.”

Veteran singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo slammed Mukesh Bhatt for his insensitive remarks and tweeted, “Anguished to hear MukeshBhatt ji (otherwise a good friend of mine) saying on @TimesNow that he saw it coming for Sushant!He may not hv given him #Sadak2 #Ashique2 for professional reasons, that’s fair enough but it’s a shame that he didn’t act or help him out as a fatherly figure.”

