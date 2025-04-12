Mukesh Khanna Accused Shatrughan Sinha of Using a Fake Voice Throughout His Career, And Naseeruddin of Keeping A Beard To Hide His Chin

Bollywood actor Mukesh Khanna is often known for his outspoken and controversial statements. He often shares stories related to his career and about his co-workers. The actress has been a great actor and has worked with many legends. Recalls the days spent with Naseeruddin Shah at FTII, he claimed that Naseeruddin used to keep a beard because he thought his chin was small.

Apart from this, the actor also accused Shatrughan Sinha of using a fake voice throughout his career. Recently, Mukesh Khanna attended a podcast in which he revealed that he can do the role of ‘Shaktimaan’ and ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ on TV without fear because he really represents those characters. He told, ‘Naseeruddin Shah was my batchmate at FTII. We were together for two years. He came from the National School of Drama. He once told me that Mukesh, what are people doing in Bollywood? Running behind trees, showing birds.’

Mukesh Khanna told, ‘That day, I predicted that when he joins mainstream cinema, he will have to face tough times. He is a great actor, he used to keep a beard because he believed his chin was small. Still, he shaved off his entire beard for the film. If it were someone else, his performance would not have been as great as Naseeruddin’s, because he would always be dissatisfied with the role and would go against his idea of dancing and singing behind trees.’

Later, he gave the example of Shatrughan Sinha and said, ‘Shatrughan Sinha is a very good friend of mine and we have worked together in many projects. I am sorry to tell this, but he has always spoken in a false voice. You must have noticed, he talks from his throat, not from his stomach. Khamosh… his throat Mukesh Khanna said that ‘Dost’ (1974) is the only film in which the veteran actor used his ‘real’ voice. He said, ‘Later, he made an impression with a false voice and it proved to be effective for him.’