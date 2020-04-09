We all grew up watching Shaktimaan every Sunday afternoon sitting glued to our TV screens. The popularity of the show was massive and it was a range among the kids. But, it was taken off air suddenly and all the fans were left wondering what happened to the show. Now that the show is being re-run on TV, here’s Mukesh Khanna himself explaining why the show went off air.

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Mukesh Khanna said that after the show got prime slot, he was promised an increase in his pay by the makers post the completion of 104 episodes. He further disclosed that despite his repeated reminders, his fee was not increased even after the 350 episodes and the makers wanted him to work further without getting a raise.

As per him, he felt as if he was getting punished for the popularity and the success of the show and the character Shaktimaan, so he chose to quit the show because of which it went off-air suddenly. Mukesh Khanna is also planning to bring Shaktimaan back on TV in a new version but things will get cleared and confirmed only after the lockdown is lifted and things get back to normal. Till then, sit inside your house and enjoy Shaktimaan and other shows.