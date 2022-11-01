Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy; A ZEE5 Original Series & Espionage Thriller, Trailer Is Out!

The spy film Mukhbir pays homage to India’s unsung heroes, the covert spies.

The espionage thriller series “Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy” on ZEE5 has released a trailer. The inspirational film “Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy,” directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, tells the tale of an Indian secret agent in Pakistan who stepped up to the plate to save his country and change the course of the war. The eight-episode series will broadcast on ZEE5 starting on November 11, 2022, and is anchored by strong performances from Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Sengupta, Zoya Afroz, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra, and Karan Oberoi.



As evidenced by the teaser, “Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy” has a strong ensemble cast made up of newcomers Zain Khan Durrani and Zoya Afroz as well as experienced performers Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, and Harsh Chhaya. The program depicts the fate of India at a time when the nation could not afford another war and its existence rested on one perilous mission carried out by a secret agent in a hostile nation. The program is an edgy spy thriller. According to Jayprad Desai and director Shivam Nair, “Historical fiction is a genre that we haven’t explored all that much in India. Mukhbir, a fictionalized account of an Indian spy whose information assisted India in winning the war, is set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak War and is based on actual events. Mukhbir is a spy thriller with elements of human drama.

The intrinsic conflict of a man split between his duty and his heart will impact the viewers deeply, even as the plot’s development keeps them hooked to their screens. We are honoured to host this exceptional program that is important to everyone involved, and we want Mukhbir to leave viewers with a lasting impression.” Mukhbir honours the bravery and sacrifices of the unsung heroes of India, the spies, and I am pleased to be a part of such a magnificent endeavour,” said Prakash Raj. Mukhbir is our homage to these spies’ selfless efforts since despite their silent but significant work, they go unrecognized. “I am especially drawn to stories that impact the audience and motivate them to go above and beyond the norm,” Adil Hussain remarked. One such tale that will appeal to any Indian worldwide is Mukhbir. Additionally, it was wonderful to collaborate with the accomplished director team of Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, who have a wealth of knowledge and proficiency in this domain. The story of a spy, “Mukhbir,” will make its world premiere on ZEE5 on November 11, 2022.