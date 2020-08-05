Sushant Singh Rajput’s death mystery is intensifying but we have respite that at least the CBI will take over the case. Now, the Mumbai police commissioner has made some statements in a media conference. He has revealed some details about the statement that Rhea Chakraborty gave to the police along with the reason she left his home.

According to a report published in India Today, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh revealed that Rhea shared about Sushant’s mental illness and provided prescriptions of medicines. “We recorded Rhea’s statement twice and concluded that there was trouble in the relationship. Rhea revealed details of how they met and spoke about his mental illness and also shared various incidents. Sushant’s prescriptions were also shared. We have verified everything about the Europe tour.”

Speaking about the reason why Rhea left Sushant’s home on June 8, Police Commissioner revealed that Rhea herself was also depressed and decided to left. “Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant’s home on June 8 because she was also depressed, her mental condition was also not normal,” said the Cop during a media conference as reported by India Today. It also got revealed that SSR searched about ‘painless death’ on the internet before his death.