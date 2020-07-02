Mumbai Police is working on Sushant Singh Rajput’s self-destruction case. Altogether thus far, nearly 28 individuals have been cross-examined according to the reports. Sushant Singh Rajput’s relatives, his companion Sandip Ssingh, reputed sweetheart Rhea Chakraborty, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi and numerous others have been brought so far by the police to record their statement. Presently, according to the most recent report in Times Of India and Times Now, Manikarnika on-screen character Kangana Ranaut will likewise be approached to record her statement.

Since the time Sushant Singh Rajput died, Kangana Ranaut has been discussing nepotism in Bollywood. She has censured Bollywood’s fat cats for sidelining somebody as skilled as Sushant that as far as anyone knows drove him to misery. According to a report in TOI, their reports guarantee that Kangana, just as movie producer Shekhar Kapur, might be welcomed by the police to record their announcements. The two don’t have any immediate connect to Sushant’s case, nonetheless, they have been straightforwardly sharing their perspectives over his passing.

A similar report likewise guaranteed that producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be called to record his statement. The throwing executive of creation house YRF, Shanoo Sharma, will likewise be required the second round of cross-examination, says the report.

#Breaking | @SLBfilm, @shekharkapur and Kangana Ranaut to be questioned by Mumbai Police over Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.



Details by TIMES NOW's Aruneel. pic.twitter.com/jUudGUBp7y — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 2, 2020

Post Sushant’s downfall, Kangana had discharged a video and furthermore asserted that it gives off an impression of being an arranged homicide on account of nepotism as Sushant didn’t get affirmation for the great work her did. She shared, “He didn’t get any acknowledgement for his debut film, Kai Po Che, or MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, or Kedarnath, or Chhichhore. A bad film like Gully Boy gets all awards, Chhichhore is the best film by the best director, but his film gets no acknowledgement.”