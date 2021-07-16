Munna Michael movie actress Niddhi Agerwal slams people sharing her unflattering pics, says don’t be so cheap

Nidhhi Agerwal took to Instagram stories to slam people who keep sharing unflattering photos of her on social media platforms. She shared a post on her Instagram page and called them out. The actress wrote that people with a conscience will not be sharing such pictures and asked them not to be so cheap. Nidhhi Agerwal’s message is going viral on social media. Nidhhi Agerwal was last seen in Jayam Ravi’s Bhoomi, which released directly on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress had two releases last year with Simbu’s Eeswaran and Bhoomi. She has nearly three films at different stages of production in different languages.



Nidhhi Agerwal recently took to social media to call out people who are sharing unflattering photos of her. The pictures in question are throwback photos of Nidhhi wearing a bikini. It looks like these photos were shot when Nidhhi was in school. Her Instagram post read, “Very often I see this picture of me being circulated that really has no need to be circulated. Anybody with a conscience would not post and share such pictures. It’s unwanted and unnecessary. Let the cheap thrills not be so cheap. Love Nidhhi Agerwal (sic).” Nidhhi Agerwal has Telugu films and a Tamil flick in the pipeline. She will be playing the lead role in director Magizh Thirumeni’s upcoming film. Coming to Telugu films, she has Hero and Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu at different stages of production. She is also in talks with a few more directors.





Meanwhile Young Tiger NTR who is currently busy with ‘RRR’ movie will soon join the sets of #NTR30 under the direction of Koratala Siva. After wrapping up this project, NTR will join hands with ‘KGF’ fame director Prashanth Neel and is all set to come up with a high voltage action entertainer. Tentatively titled #NTR31, an interesting update about the female lead of the movie is doing rounds on the internet. According to the buzz, ‘Mr Majnu’ and ‘iSmart Shankar’ fame Nidhhi Agerwal is being considered for the female lead in #NTR31. Niddhi Agerwal is looking at being a part of a biggie. The actress is ready to allot bulk dates for the project. Niddhi Agerwal can add value to the pan-India image of the project. The film unit is yet to take a call on the same. However, the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.