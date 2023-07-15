My Ex-girlfriend Was A Psychotic’, Is Parth Samathan’s Statement A Hint Towards Ex-GF Disha Patani ?

TV actor Parth Samathan’s love life has always been controversial. From his relationship with Disha Patani to Vikas Gupta, his personal life has been full of turmoil. In a recent interview, Parth Samathan opened up about one of his ex-girlfriends and called her a psycho. Now, fans are guessing if he is hinting towards his ex-girlfriend and Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

Parth Samathan’s Shocking Revelations

Parth Samathan has recently given an interview to a media channel in which he talks about the struggle he had to go through in his past relationships. He then revealed that one of his ex-girlfriends used to do crazy things to him and showcase psychopath behavior. According to the ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan’ actor, his ex-lover wanted to destroy him not on a nice level but on a psychopath level.

The ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’ actor said he tried his best to support his ex-girlfriend but all his efforts went in vain. Parth Samathan said:

“Years back, when I was young I had to be nice to her. I make sure I stay close to her and beside her. I think that relationship therefore failed but I still believe that it could have survived if she had not done those things to me. That’s destiny that’s life”

Parth Samathan-Disha Patani’s Relationship

Disha Patani and Parth Samathan were a happy couple around a decade ago. The much-in-love couple were often spotted at public places together. However, their relationship went through a huge turmoil when Disha got to know about Parth’s alleged relationship with Vikas Gupta.

Though Parth and Disha never opened up about their breakup, the former’s relationship with Vikas Gupta is still now considered as the reason for their breakup. Also, in 2020, Vikas Gupta has himself revealed that he was in a gay relationship with Priyank Sharma and Samthaan for 2 years. On the work front, Parth Samathan was last seen in season 4 of the superhit show ‘Kaisi Hai Yaariyan’ on Voot.