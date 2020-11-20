Another alluring face with the extremely talented acting skills, Bhumi Pednekar has become a favorite character for many youngsters. The actress admits that she seeks out films and characters that look to leave audiences with a message. Bhumi has played out the extremely appreciable roles, that audience look up-to.

Her appearances have turned out to be remarkably incredible from a healthy fat bride of Dum lagaa ke haisha to an extremely gorgeous character of Jaya in Toilet- Ek Prem Katha. She has also given the amazing hits of film like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare. All of these films have sparked a conversation about society.

She says, “I think my films should entertain people but at the same time, it does seek to leave audiences with a thought that will hopefully change their thinking for the better. Most of my films have had the heavy social messaging but even if you think of a film like Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was an out and out entertainer when you look at that film, you know the film tells you that you don’t have to succumb to societal pressures of marriage. Staying in the marriage is as much a woman’s choice too,”.

Bhumi also believes that the message of the film should not be much preachy as the basic purpose of a film is to entertain “Every film has a certain set of audiences and for me, a film has to entertain its core audience. If it fails to do so, then it doesn’t achieve its purpose. All my films have reached to its set of audience who have loved what we have tried to say about life, society and women empowerment. That to me is very gratifying,” the talented actress says.

She also added, “There is no formula to say this film will work and that won’t. It’s all a gamble, every film is but you set out to make it with the purest of intentions that it will reach out and entertain people. Thankfully for me, my films have worked, it has gotten me the recognition and helped me get more challenging and creatively satiating roles,”.