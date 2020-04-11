Coronavirus Pandemic has caused a nationwide lockdown in India and many other countries are also actively doing the same. However, in India, there was big chaos as the lockdown forced many of the poor migrants to move to their home towns because there was no job or money left for them here. One among them was an elderly couple from Bihar. They had come to Delhi for the treatment of their son who was suffering from terminal cancer. He was diagnosed in AIIMS and wanted to go to Bihar to spend the rest of their days with their son at home. However, the lockdown forced them to stay in Delhi’s subway in front of the hospital. But now, their son is dead and he has nothing left and nowhere to go.

As per a report by News10, “He used to make this droning noise every night because he was in a lot of pain and couldn’t sleep properly. But sometime past midnight, he stopped making these noises. Everyone thought he’s sleeping peacefully after many days,” said Murad Khushwaha, who also sleeps in the subway with his family, including his five-year-old daughter who was being treated for cancer. He is also stuck here since the lockdown.

A passerby named Balram saw the dead body and decided to inform the police about the death. “The body was just lying there for hours, over which his mother was wailing. No one knew what to do. I thought about the women and children who were sitting just a few feet away, in horror. They shouldn’t have to see all this,” he said. The body was eventually picked up at 11 and sent for post-mortem examination. Doctors told his parents that Sanjeev had died around 4 that morning.

When Sarju, the father of Sanjeev, was asked about the cremation for their son, he was very sad. Humko le gaye duur kahin bijli waale mein. Wahin jala diya (We were to some place far away to an electric crematorium. There the body was cremated),” he replied.

The person asked Sarju whether he’d got along his son’s ashes.

“Raakh leke kya karega babu. Apna hi kuch pata nahi (What will I do with my son’s ashes. I’m not sure of my own whereabouts),” was the response.

Talking further about his ordeal, Sarju said, “Everything is up to God now. Food, water, everything. He will decide for us now. Now we are not in any hurry. Let the lockdown continue for as long as it can. We will beg and pray for the best. Only ask those big babus to give my son’s death certificate,” Sarju pleaded with folded hands.

After a few moments, something occurred to him. “You know, I used to stand like this,” the thin-framed Sarju said, posturing like a wrestler, “when I had two young sons.”