Here comes June and I landed for another wellness holiday near Mysore, amidst Chamundi Hills and overlooking famous Lalitha Mahal Palace. Indus Valley Ayurvedic Centre, referred to as IVAC, is the first ISO (9001-2000) certified Ayurvedic Rejuvenation wellness resort that follows a time-tested tradition of herbs combined with daily intake of Yoga, Ayurveda, Vaastu, giving healing a new dimension.

Founded by Dr Talavane Krishna, MBBS and FFARCS (UK) who practised medicine in the UK, USA and Canada for 25 years, visioned to integrate Ayurveda with a modern concept. That’s how this authentic wellness resort was born where treatments are manned by highly experienced doctors. The focus is clearly on rejuvenation and cure, in perfect accord of surroundings where the air is fresh, pure, and invigorating.

Spread over 25 acres of tree-lined walkways and flowering shrubs, IVAC was established in 1999. Accommodation is luxurious and private, rooms are crafted cottage style with modern convenience. Panoramic views from the guest rooms, alluring garden, surrounded by coconut groves, IVAC is a one-stop shop for all wellness requirements. A large full-length swimming pool surrounded by lush trees, plentiful tennis courts, and dedicated yoga hall are additional features. Even the Massage tables are designed and crafted out of single wood logs. Herbal garden called ‘Jyothirvana’ developed on an 8-acre property has more than 750 medicinal plants collection. Even the Ayurvedic beauty treatments at Srinagar beauty Salon do not use synthetic beauty products.

Healing Check Box

• Top Ten Conditions Treated are Acne, Arthritis, Diabetes, Digestive, Fibromyalgia, Hypothyroidism, Obesity, PCOS, Psoriasis, Spine, Tinnitus.

• PHOTO-BIO-MODULATION THERAPY-Also known as low-level laser therapy (LLLT), in which exposure to low-level laser light or light emitting diodes is given to stimulate cellular function leading to beneficial clinical results for various conditions and diseases. It can treat Acne, Aging, Hair Loss (Regrowth), Pain Relief, Fat Loss, Stem Cell Production, Alzheimer’s, Parkinsons Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Stroke, Heart Attack, Spinal Cord Injuries & Nerve Regeneration.

• Different Yoga and Meditation forms like therapeutic Yoga, Yogic Kriyas, Yoga Nidra, Aqua Yoga and meditation.

• Blissful healing treasures with therapies like Navel oil bath-chakra bast, Colour therapy, Greeva Basti for neck pain, Janu Basti for knee pain, Padaghata, Shirobasti, Kashayasekha-luxurious decoction treatment, Advanced luxurious massage with patra panda sweda, Energy healing, Gem therapy, Packages on Panchkarma, Weight Loss, Rejuvenation and much more.

A Must Experience

• Ayurvedic Cooking Course –Know about food as Medicine with therapeutic vegetables and spices that detoxify the body and the food combinations that create toxins. Learn to cook delicious vegetarian meals that are yummy and tree-doshic (balancing for all doshas for vata, pitta, and kapha).

• Customised Homas and Yajnas- Arranged on request by the expert priests with vedic wisdom. ‘Navagraha Shanti Homa’ performed to bring harmony among the 9 aspects of the planetary energies. While Mahaganapathi havan is performed at the beginning of any new venture. Then ‘Mahamrtyunjaya Homa’ is from the Rk Veda is used for healing of chronic and incurable diseases In conjunction with Ayurvedic treatments.

• Ayurvedic Leadership Detoxification Programme of five days where guests go through sessions on various physical exercises, meditation and yoga practices along with the Abhyanga and other customised Ayurvedic treatments.

Contact-

Indus Valley Ayurvedic Centre,

Lalithadripura, PO Box No-3,

Ittigegud, Mysore-570 028,

Karnataka, INDIA

[email protected]/ +91 8033013047/+91 8212473437

