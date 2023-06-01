‘Na Dekhi, Na Dekhunga’, Naseeruddin Shah Calls ‘The Kerala Story’ Success A ‘Dangerous Trend’

Vipul Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story’ has been in constant headlines ever since the makers dropped its trailer. Despite being in controversies for its story, the film is garnering a lot of accolades and the film is rocking at the box office. Many celebs have reacted to how they see the film. Now, veteran actor has also talked about the same. Shah who is known for expressing his views fearlessly is looking at ‘The Kerala Story’ from a different perspective.

In a recent interview, the actor has said that neither he has seen Sudipto Sen’s film nor does he want to watch it as he has read enough about it. Naseeruddin also asserted that it is worrying how great films like ‘Afwah’, ‘Bheed’ and ‘Faraaz’ collapsed at the box-office, but a film like ‘The Kerala Story’ is rocking on the big screen.

Naseeruddin decoded government’s conspiracy

The actor further linked the ‘dangerous success trend’ of films like ‘The Kerala Story’ to Nazism in Germany. He said that during Hitler’s time, the government or leaders used to get filmmakers to make films on themselves, in which they were praised and shown what the government had done for the people of the country. Because of this, many filmmakers used to leave Germany and go to Hollywood and make films there. The same thing is happening in India now.

For the unversed, Adah Sharma starrer ‘The Kerala Story’ portrays the story of women from Kerala who were forced to convert to Islam and then were sent to the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS). Actor Kamal Haasan, Kolkata filmmaker Anik Chowdhary and director Anurag Kashyap have tagged it as a ‘propaganda’ film of the present government.

Meanwhile, Naseeruddin Shah appeared last in the web series titled ‘Taj:Divided By Blood’ alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Dharmendra, Sandhya Mridul, and Rahul Bose. It is streaming on Zee5.