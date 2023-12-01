Naga Chaitanya on OTT Debut with Dhootha, Media Scrutiny on his Personal Life: ‘People Close to me Know the Truth’

Actor Naga Chaitanya is playing the role of a journalist in his debut OTT show Dhootha but in real life, the South star says media reporting about his personal life never irks him. The actor said the constant media speculation doesn’t bother him “beyond a point.” Ever since his split with wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actor has found himself as part of several media speculation around his personal life.

Naga Chaitanya says, “I really don’t bother about it beyond a point. People close to me will know the truth.”

During a recent Interview, Naga Chaitanya said, “I really don’t bother about it beyond a point. People close to me will know the truth. Apart from that, I want to be known for my work as an actor more than what’s happening in my personal life. So I try to focus more on my craft, let the movies do the talking. At the end of the day, if my movies are great and entertain the audience, that’s what I want them to remember me for.”

Although have a career of a decade in acting, Naga Chaitanya will enter the world of OTT with Telugu original series, Dhootha. Billed as a supernatural suspense-thriller, the eight-episode series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai.

Naga Chaitanya is doing his OTT debut with Telugu series Dhootha

During the interview he further added that, “On OTT, you can experiments with genres, scripts. There are certain things you can’t do on the big screen, because people come to the theatres with a certain kind of expectations. If you want to do big canvas commercial films, there are expectations, because there are efforts people put in to come to the theatre, pay money. But with OTT, it is different. The attitude and mindset is different. So as an actor I really wanted to explore and get the exposure, as people from all over the world can watch.”

Produced by Sharrath Marar under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, the series will stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Prime Video starting December 1.