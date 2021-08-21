We’ve all heard this word before. Bhakt. People use it to call Narendra Modi supporters for superstitiously believing in everything he does for the country. But apparently, this Pune man has taken the word quite literally. Maharashtra’s Pune’s BJP worker has constructed a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a tribute to the person who “built Ram temple at Ayodhya”.

37-year-old Mayur Munde, a real estate agent, constructed the temple in Pune’s Aundh area. “After becoming prime minister, PM Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and abolishing the triple talaq successfully,” said Mr. Munde.

“I thought that for a person who built Ram temple in Ayodhya, there should be a shrine. So, I decided to construct this temple in my own premises,” he told reporters.

The statue of the Prime Minister, as well as the marbles he got from Rajasthan, cost him around 1.6 lakhs, he said. There is also a poem dedicated to Narendra Modi displayed next to this temple on a marble.

On the occasion of 15th August 2021, the temple inauguration was done by an Aundh senior citizen K.K. Naidu. In front of the temple, a poem composed by Mayur Munde on the work of Prime Minister Modi has been put up for Modi’s devotee. The work done by Modi so far has been mentioned outside the temple in the form of poetry.

Earlier, a Tamil Nadu-based man had done the same. He constructed a temple dedicated to Narendra Modi and his good deeds.

50-year-old P Shankar, who hails from Yerkudi village of Thuraiyur town, said that he was impressed with the welfare schemes started by his government that he decided to construct a temple as a mark of respect for PM Modi. “I did not have a toilet facility. Now, it has been provided to us. I am impressed by all his welfare schemes reaching the people in rural areas. Therefore, I decided to build a temple for him,” he said.