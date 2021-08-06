Nataša Stanković On Breastfeeding In Public: “Not Something To Be Ashamed Of”

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s wife and model Natasa Stankovic surprised her fans by suddenly getting engaged to the cricketer. Both got engaged in the year 2020. Many pictures of the engagement went viral on social media. At the same time, now Natasa and Hardik have a lovely son. Both often share cute pictures of their son with fans on social media. At the same time, Natasa Stankovic, who recently became a mother, has given her opinion about breastfeeding in public on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week 2021.



Natasha Stankovic has discussed breastfeeding in public in a conversation with Neha Dhupia on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week 2021. During this video Neha Dhupia has shared on her Instagram account. In this video you can hear that Natasha says, ‘Initially it was very difficult while breastfeeding her son. But at the same time, she also describes this process of breastfeeding as the best bond to connect with her baby. At the same time, the 29-year-old mother, who breastfed her child for six months, also insisted on normalizing breastfeeding.



Natasha further said, ‘People in India do not talk openly about breastfeeding. While there is a need to talk more and more openly on this. This is nothing to be ashamed of as you are breastfeeding your baby. At the same time, Neha Dhupia gave her full consent on this matter of Natasha. At the same time, he said, ‘We want to talk about this only. While this thing needs to be normalized now, what can be done if a mother does not want to do this? Natasa Stankovic also appeared in hit songs like Badshah’s DJ Wale Babu. Apart from this, he has also done item songs in many films. Apart from this, she reached the final of ‘Nach Baliye’ with ex-boyfriend Ali Goni and also appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 8’.