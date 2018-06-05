Sonam Kapoor got hitched with her long time beau Anand Ahuja this year and it looks like the celebrations for the couple is a never stopping affair, seriously it looks #everydayphenomenal is happening in their life!After the release of Veere Di Wedding, Natasha Poonawalla arranged a party for her beloved friend Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as she was delighted that the couple tied the knot. In the party b-town celebrities including Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mohit Marwah, Karisma Kapoor and few more marked their presence.

The party was lavish and the pictures from the party are doing rounds on internet.

Firstly, the couple was spotted holding hands in hands. Indeed they looked too adorable! For the party Sonam wore a sheen shimmer off shoulder gown with layered sleeves. She elegantly carried a choker necklace, which was exceptionally beautiful. Hair pulled back in a crisp bun completed her look.

Anand looked like a Greek god in stripped chocolate brown pantsuit, which is a forever sexy look!

This time it’s not about Karan’s pout, it’s about his outfit. Karan looked stunning in a black leather Jacket teamed along with pants. Karan is a lucky charm for Sonam as she was first acknowledged an actress in Karan’s movie- I Hate Love Story.

Here is a picture of both of them

Karisma slayed like anything in a double-tone short shimmer dress. Karisma was the main attraction of the evening as her dress looked on point for the event.

Though we missed the duo picture of bebo and lolo together!

We are not the only one who missed Kareena’s presence in the party. Shiksha Talsania was the only Veere who made it to the party. Sonam along with Siksha posted a story in which they were seen missing Kareena and Swara.

Rhea Kapoor looked AF glamorous in oversized Stripped button-down shirt with palazzo pants and that statement necklace she wore just stolen our heart!

Malika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez picked simple yet sleek dresses. They both chose suits with patterns that was quite classy for the event.

Sonam is reportedly planning to go on a short trip to London where she will apparently ring in her 33rd birthday!

According to a leading daily Sonam is planning for her birthday. she reportedly said that she is going to London for work where Anand will be accompanying her. Her sister Rhea will also be joining them in the UK capital. The actress revealed that it will be a small celebration where they will do lunch and dinners together and chill.

She further added that her friends Shehlaa Khan and Samyukta Nair are the only ones who are coming with her and will be staying at their place which they have just done it up. Their house is a nice, cosy three bedroom property. There’s one more room and Sonam wants Swara to join them who apparently won’t be joining them.