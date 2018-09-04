Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Indian sports fraternity celebrates National Sports Day on 29th August in the memory of hockey wizard and magician Major Dhyan Chand every year. Sports teaches us character, it teaches us to play by the rules, it teaches us to know what it feels like to win and lose, it teaches us about life. At the time of Asian Games now in progress, here’s wishing all the readers a Happy National Sports Day.

Khelo India movement is gaining momentum as we come across more and more funds are allotted to this cause to give importance to sports in this country. Thanks to the initiative taken by our Prime Minister and sports minister and the care taken by sports associations, everyone is watching our country’s flag flying high in the world of sports. Although we were not able to gain much in Olympics in recent times, our overall performance in other sports is creditable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project Khelo India has been India’s main gainer by getting additional Rs.170 crore in the Union Budget proposal presented by the Finance Minister. Khelo India school games showed much promise. It is encouraging to note that Khelo India movement is taking shape in sports circle, thanks to the initiative taken by the PM in encouraging sports from the grass-roots level. It was an excellent show by the Maharashtra men and women and we feel proud to be number one on medals tally in the first Khelo India School Games. Kudos to Team Maharashtra.

Rajyavardhan Rathore’s appointment as sports minister in Modi’s government is a right step in the right direction. Rathore, who won a silver in double trap event in 2004 Athens Olympics, today replaced Vijay Goel as the sports minister. He was earlier the minister of state in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Prithvi Shaw led team gave India its fourth ICC Under-19 World Cup win and it was a commendable one as the victory was achieved away from home and with consumable ease. The team played to the plan and achieved the inevitable in a very calculated way. Thus, the Under-19 World Cup win separating them from boys to men in an inspired game of cricket. Kudos to Prithvi Shaw and company. As of now, the Colts team is on Cloud 19 and the men in blue on Cloud 9 after two straight wins and 3 overall on this tour so far.

Indian sports is full of stories of champions triumphing despite the system and not because of it. These are individuals, who defy tremendous odds and don’t let the apathy and nepotism of administrators and the absence of even basic infrastructure hamper them. In the 10-metre air pistol, Saurabh Chaudhary, 15, from a farmer’s family in UP became the youngest Indian ever to win an Asian Games gold. Catch them young is true for sportsmen in India.

Indian badminton team is in high spirits as PV Sindhu is winning medals in Super Series and she is the shining star in the Indian sports horizon. Pullela Gopichand deserves all praise for picking the right choice in an individual game. Khelo India movement is going on in high spirits as more and more medals are pocketed by our sportsmen and sportswomen and the Indian flag is flying in the field of World sports. Apart from cricket, other games are also getting the much-needed boost in the recent times. Our enthusiastic sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants India’s youth to aim for the bullseye through the Khelo India programme and reap a rich harvest of medals and accolades for the Indian sports contingent. A number of sports personalities are getting the honourable Arjuna Award and other civilian awards up to Bharat Ratna to Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar.

Jeev Milkha Singh is an Indian professional golfer who became the first player from India to join the European Tour in 1998. He won four events on the European Tour, becoming the most successful Indian on tour. Mary Kom is an Indian boxer who has the distinction of being a five-time World Amateur Boxing champion. A biography of Mary Kom provides detailed information about her childhood, life, achievements, works and timeline in a big way. Likewise, many more biopics came to Bollywood about Indian sports personalities and that includes MS Dhoni and Milkha Singh. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was an inspiration for young sports talent in India.

In the field of hockey, we are lagging behind much after showing early promise in Olympics and other World sports events. But of late, the performance is not good enough to cheer about. The training methods in India should match that of European countries in the field of hockey. Youngsters should be tried out on AstroTurf to gain maximum experience and the much-needed exposure. Both Snooker and Billiards are getting the feel India with many champions in the making. Chess, Carrom and Table Tennis are the best indoor games. Shiva Keshavan is knocking Winter Olympics for 5 seasons for last 22 years with a flourish. All in all, Indian sports is in true spirits thanks to the Khelo India initiative. Hockey is the national sport and we must encourage the sport from the grassroots level.

Nothing succeeds like success and the recent success in Asian Games with over 50 medals in our kitty is an encouraging performance and we wish to continue the good work of our athletes in the days to come and bring more laurels to the country.