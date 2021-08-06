The Indian anthology ‘Navarasa’ is just a few hours away from hitting your screens. With a great team behind and on screen, the anthology is set to inspire and stir up the thoughts of spectators all around the globe. As the name suggests, the movie highlights a journey through nine major emotions. But what makes the nine-part anthology a more loving piece is the way it is going to help thousands of people who struggle to meet their two ends.

As we all know, the anthology was shot and produced during the pandemic time. The whole crew had to take great effort to make it happen as it is a long and deep venture. And no doubt that it would be a visual treat to the millions of fans from north, south, west, and east. The beautiful songs, rhythms, and tunes from the anthology have already been listed as favorites on Spotify. The anthology will release globally through OTT platforms today by 12:30 pm.

And yes, back to the helping part. This Tamil series is solely made to extend financial support to the daily wagers, particularly those in the film industry. With no theatre releases and fewer shoots, many people were affected by the pandemic. So is the case with singers and musicians working in the industry.



This made the cast and crew behind Navarasa decide to give away the profits from this magnum opus to them. 12,000 members of the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) will be provided financial help for 6 months or longer, with the profits (over Rs.15cr) raised from this project. This is being done in partnership with the Bhoomika Trust.

As mentioned above, the film focuses on the depiction of nine emotions. The nine emotions are anger, disgust, fear, peace, compassion, courage, laughter, love, and wonder. Each of them is portrayed by a stand-alone episode and each has a director. That means the anthology is a bewitching amalgamation of several talents. The directors are Priyadarshan, Arvind Swami, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, and Bejoy Nambiar.

The project created by legend Mani Ratnam in collaboration with Jayendra Panchapakesan features Suriya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Vijay Sethupathi, Prayaga Martin, Siddharth, Arvind Swami, Delhi Ganesh, and other excellent artists. On a virtual meet with the cast and crew, Mani Ratnam said that they are really happy about the variety of talents worked on the project.

The most awaited facet of the series is said to be Gautham Menon’s directorial with Suriya and Prayaga Martin. Being closely related to music, the part will feature around six songs. This would set a different beginning for OTT releases which usually feature hardly any songs.

Besides wearing the director hat for the project, Gautham Vasudev Menon also took the chance to unbridle his acting skill. He expressed immense gratitude for getting a call from director Karthik Subbaraj who asked him to act. The charming prince of South and the wonderful human, Suriya said that it was nice to work with Gautham Menon and cinematographer PC Sreeram. He added that working towards supporting the film industry at its toughest phase was a gratifying experience.