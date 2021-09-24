Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first feature film in English, titled No Land’s Man, received a Kim Jiseok Award nomination at the 2021 Busan International Film Festival. Films that happened a few years ago, Korean cinema is currently at the top of its game. . They produce some of the best movies like Minari (2020). I am happy that my film is going to Busan, a Korean film hub. ”

No Land’s Man will compete with Aparna Sens director The Rapist for the prestigious award at the BIFF. “I was approached for The Rapist but I couldn’t do it because of prior commitments. I hope either one of us wins. Aparna Sen is a wonderful director and I would like to congratulate her and her team,” shares Siddiqui.

In the film, he will share screen space with talents from around the world. Actor Raat Akeli Hai (2020) calls it “a great insight.” He says, “In my web series McMafia, I worked with Israeli, British and American actors. In No Land’s Man, there’s an Australian actor opposite me, along with talents from China, Britain and America. It helps one understand their process of approaching a character.”

The definition of success has changed for the 47-year-old: “Doing an English feature film isn’t the benchmark of success for me. Some people think that buying a house is synonymous with success and for some, getting a break in the industry is a success. For others, achieving superstardom amounts to success.”

So, what does being successful mean to him? “These things don’t matter to me. If I’m able to project a certain emotion in the way I wanted it to in a particular scene, that’s become important,” Siddiqui ends.