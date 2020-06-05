Nawazuddin Siddiqui seems to be surrounded by a lot of controversies in the current scenario. It all started when his wife Aaliya filed for a divorce and things started getting uglier from there. A few days back, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece came out and claimed that her uncle Minazuddin who is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother had sexually assaulted her. An FIR has been filed against the actor’s brother at Delhi’s Jamia police station.

Finally, Nawazuddin came forward to speak about the allegations as her niece stated that her bade papa Nawazuddin refused to help her as he never believed her. Now, Hindustan Times got in touch with the actor to know about his views on the allegations made by his niece against her brother. However, Nawaz rubbished all the claims and refused to comment on this controversy.

“Thank you for your concern, but on this, no comment.” In an exclusive with us, the complainant shared Nawaz’s reaction to her filing an FIR against his brother. She said, “Bade Papa Nawaz called me the very same day I filed the FIR, asking why are you doing this? So, I told him that I have always told you about all my suffering but you never helped me,” Nawaz said.

His niece stated, “Then he said in case you need anything then call me on the same number and I was surprised as he didn’t call me for the last 5 years. Indirectly, he also offered me financial help but I didn’t take it. Right now I have come to my hometown Budhana and he is also here. Our house is just next to each other but he personally didn’t came to talk to me but a common relative of us had come to tell us that they are asking to take the FIR back or else they will do a counter FIR on us.”

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Nawazuddin’s niece had recalled what exactly happened with her by her uncle Minaz. She said, “One time, when I had gone to Delhi in September 2017 for a family function, things had gone so far that Minaz had come to my room while I was resting at night, playing some game on my phone. My dadi had gone downstairs to meet someone. Minaz had come and started touching me inappropriately, again. I screamed, but he held my mouth and continued touching me. He tried forcing himself on me, but I kept resisting. I shouted again, so he removed his belt and began whacking me ferociously on my chest and back for at least 5 whole minutes. He even started pulling my hair and hitting me.”

