Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made a special place in the Bollywood Industry through his acting skills. While he is not a romantic hero of Bollywood, he has created an all different fans base for himself since he rose to fame with Gangs of Wasseypur and many others. He has won many accolades for his acting, but it's his love life that calls for a lot of attention. Currently, the actor's marriage is at stake as his wife Aaliya is seeking for a divorce.

Nawazuddin may not be a romantic person on screen but he has had his share of affairs and first one start with a girl name Sunita who was an NSD graduate. Sharing about his affair he wrote, "It was very sweet like rain is after a very long spell of drought. Sunita had fallen madly in love with me. Every day, she would come over, hang out at my house in Mira Road and scrawl our names in tiny font all over the wall." The actor also recalled how Sunita broke up with him and he was going through mental depression and even thought of suicide after that.

While sharing another story he stated that after the breakup with Sunita a Jewish girl from New York came into his life. “Before that came Suzanne: a lovely, dear Jewish girl from New Jersey, who lived in New York City. We met there and hit it off. She came to Mumbai and began to live with me. Every few months, she kept extending her visa. The shooting of Miss Lovely commenced. Suzanne used to accompany me there. Then came the day when her visa expired and she needed to return to New York to sort it out. She was gone for many months,” he wrote.

In his book, he has also recalled that he had a one night with a waitress in New York. He remembered how she approached him as she had watched his film and then they had one night of passionate love.